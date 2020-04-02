Is It Crazy To Buy Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) And j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. CIBC thinks that AUY is worth Sector Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.74 while ending the day at $2.94. During the trading session, a total of 18.93 million shares were traded which represents a 27.18% incline from the average session volume which is 26.0 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $2.75. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.31, with a beta of 0.98. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $4.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 158.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.06% to reach $111.20/share. It started the day trading at $72.79 and traded between $67.45 and $68.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCOM’s 50-day SMA is 86.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.41. The stock has a high of $104.57 for the year while the low is $58.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 5.17M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.23% of j2 Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 539.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCOM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 31,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,176,096 shares of JCOM, with a total valuation of $452,028,464. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more JCOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $380,922,020 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its j2 Global Inc. shares by 2.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,498,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,671 shares of j2 Global Inc. which are valued at $218,194,529. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its j2 Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,483 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,273,397 shares and is now valued at $198,535,760. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of j2 Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.