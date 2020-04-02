Is It Crazy To Buy Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) And InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

The shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $114 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Varian Medical Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the VAR stock while also putting a $171 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $160. BTIG Research was of a view that VAR is Buy in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $92.565 while ending the day at $94.44. During the trading session, a total of 858445.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.16% decline from the average session volume which is 824150.0 shares. VAR had ended its last session trading at $102.66. Varian Medical Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.12, with a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VAR 52-week low price stands at $89.62 while its 52-week high price is $150.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Varian Medical Systems Inc. generated 721.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.48%. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.15% to reach $53.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.27 and traded between $37.84 and $37.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHG’s 50-day SMA is 52.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.41. The stock has a high of $71.02 for the year while the low is $25.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 127.38%, as 1.00M VAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.60% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 461.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more IHG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -88,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,831,621 shares of IHG, with a total valuation of $321,497,266. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more IHG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,360,272 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC decreased its InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares by 4.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 963,414 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC which are valued at $53,113,014. In the same vein, Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,085 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 360,115 shares and is now valued at $19,853,140. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.