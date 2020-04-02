Is It Crazy To Buy Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) And STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

The shares of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $48 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Upland Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Buy the UPLD stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. ROTH Capital was of a view that UPLD is Buy in its latest report on August 09, 2018. Needham thinks that UPLD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.46 while ending the day at $24.65. During the trading session, a total of 567257.0 shares were traded which represents a -95.96% decline from the average session volume which is 289470.0 shares. UPLD had ended its last session trading at $26.82. Upland Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 UPLD 52-week low price stands at $20.75 while its 52-week high price is $54.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Upland Software Inc. generated 175.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.5%. Upland Software Inc. has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.32% to reach $40.35/share. It started the day trading at $17.01 and traded between $15.88 and $16.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STOR’s 50-day SMA is 31.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.72. The stock has a high of $40.96 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.41%, as 5.27M UPLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of STORE Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,413,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,800,308 shares of STOR, with a total valuation of $1,012,098,121.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,534,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -58,656 shares of STORE Capital Corporation which are valued at $444,743,637. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 343,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,453,896 shares and is now valued at $376,375,023. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of STORE Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.