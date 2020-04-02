Is It Crazy To Buy Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) And Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sandstorm Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2017. TD Securities was of a view that SAND is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2016. CIBC thinks that SAND is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.96 while ending the day at $5.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 30.21% incline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. SAND had ended its last session trading at $5.01. SAND 52-week low price stands at $3.32 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sandstorm Gold Ltd. generated 6.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.19% to reach $49.67/share. It started the day trading at $39.11 and traded between $35.70 and $37.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REXR’s 50-day SMA is 45.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.75. The stock has a high of $53.48 for the year while the low is $31.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.53%, as 1.63M SAND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 79.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 741.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more REXR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 470,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,138,875 shares of REXR, with a total valuation of $754,815,184. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more REXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $424,341,263 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV increased its Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares by 73.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,810,326 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,301,863 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. which are valued at $365,288,947. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 106,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,741,498 shares and is now valued at $221,759,861. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.