Is It Crazy To Buy Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) And Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

The shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intuitive Surgical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Hold the ISRG stock while also putting a $595 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $655. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ISRG is Buy in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ISRG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 575.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $607.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $450.27 while ending the day at $458.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -50.64% decline from the average session volume which is 998850.0 shares. ISRG had ended its last session trading at $495.21. Intuitive Surgical Inc. currently has a market cap of $54.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.39, with a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 ISRG 52-week low price stands at $360.50 while its 52-week high price is $619.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intuitive Surgical Inc. generated 1.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.38%. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has the potential to record 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.28% to reach $15.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.99 and traded between $6.49 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WNC’s 50-day SMA is 10.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.70. The stock has a high of $16.70 for the year while the low is $6.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.56%, as 9.71M ISRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.87% of Wabash National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 853.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 309,733 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,354,115 shares of WNC, with a total valuation of $91,728,183. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,252,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,636,091 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,376 shares of Wabash National Corporation which are valued at $50,904,279. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,292 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,425,210 shares and is now valued at $37,608,806. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Wabash National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.