Is It Crazy To Buy BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) And ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The shares of BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BGC Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2015, to Strong Buy the BGCP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 06, 2015. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 01, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Deutsche Securities was of a view that BGCP is Buy in its latest report on June 16, 2008.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.26 while ending the day at $2.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.21 million shares were traded which represents a -28.5% decline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. BGCP had ended its last session trading at $2.52. BGC Partners Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.73. BGCP 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. BGC Partners Inc. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Peer Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.80% to reach $8.15/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $2.04 and $2.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 7.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.66. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $1.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.95%, as 5.76M BGCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PUMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 516,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,091,734 shares of PUMP, with a total valuation of $105,923,590. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PUMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,587,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deep Basin Capital LP increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by 104.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,099,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,096,759 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. which are valued at $35,914,485. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 744,695 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,021,135 shares and is now valued at $35,225,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.