Is A Downturn Overdue? ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)?

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $46 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Outperform the VIAC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Rosenblatt was of a view that VIAC is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Bernstein thinks that VIAC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.69 while ending the day at $12.78. During the trading session, a total of 14.03 million shares were traded which represents a -7.89% decline from the average session volume which is 13.0 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $14.01. ViacomCBS Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 632.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.24%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Raymond James also rated BC as Upgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that BC could surge by 45.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.62% to reach $57.15/share. It started the day trading at $34.11 and traded between $30.99 and $31.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BC’s 50-day SMA is 51.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.46. The stock has a high of $66.32 for the year while the low is $25.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.84%, as 3.11M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of Brunswick Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 91.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 843.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -376,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,341,782 shares of BC, with a total valuation of $390,582,802. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $360,511,928 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,426,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,110 shares of Brunswick Corporation which are valued at $182,278,309. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,855 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,130,845 shares and is now valued at $166,560,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Brunswick Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.