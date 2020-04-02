Is A Downturn Overdue? Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)?

The shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the SPWH stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. DA Davidson was of a view that SPWH is Buy in its latest report on December 27, 2017. Goldman thinks that SPWH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.52 while ending the day at $5.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 16.87% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. SPWH had ended its last session trading at $6.16. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $243.38 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.56, with a beta of 0.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.00 SPWH 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $8.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. generated 1.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.7091 and traded between $0.57 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRM’s 50-day SMA is 1.0204 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4956. The stock has a high of $9.60 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25734.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.90%, as 12,121 SPWH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 807.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.09% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 52.16% of Castor Maritime Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.