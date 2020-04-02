Is A Downturn Overdue? Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)?

The shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $33 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2019, to Buy the SKX stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Wedbush was of a view that SKX is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that SKX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.50 while ending the day at $21.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a 12.53% incline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. SKX had ended its last session trading at $23.74. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.03. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 SKX 52-week low price stands at $17.06 while its 52-week high price is $44.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Skechers U.S.A. Inc. generated 824.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.18%. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is now rated as Buy. Stephens also rated LPX as Downgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that LPX could surge by 52.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.17% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.63 and traded between $14.75 and $15.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPX’s 50-day SMA is 26.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.72. The stock has a high of $34.35 for the year while the low is $12.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.17%, as 3.80M SKX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -607,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,180,568 shares of LPX, with a total valuation of $374,987,160. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,949,008 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by 31.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,208,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,448,406 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation which are valued at $290,426,647. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,976 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,805,347 shares and is now valued at $136,712,122. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.