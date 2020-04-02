Is A Downturn Overdue? Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)?

The shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $160 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Signature Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Market Perform the SBNY stock while also putting a $161 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $140. Raymond James was of a view that SBNY is Strong Buy in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SBNY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 146.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $137.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $71.82 while ending the day at $71.97. During the trading session, a total of 537552.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.87% decline from the average session volume which is 527680.0 shares. SBNY had ended its last session trading at $80.39. Signature Bank currently has a market cap of $4.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.53. SBNY 52-week low price stands at $69.49 while its 52-week high price is $148.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.04%. Signature Bank has the potential to record 10.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on July 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated VCYT as Initiated on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that VCYT could surge by 38.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.58% to reach $33.20/share. It started the day trading at $23.89 and traded between $20.05 and $20.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VCYT’s 50-day SMA is 24.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.94. The stock has a high of $31.18 for the year while the low is $13.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.53%, as 4.69M SBNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.60% of Veracyte Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more VCYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -52,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,771,959 shares of VCYT, with a total valuation of $93,129,668. William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VCYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,234,944 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,565,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,790 shares of Veracyte Inc. which are valued at $88,030,442. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 176,275 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,172,670 shares and is now valued at $78,333,222. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Veracyte Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.