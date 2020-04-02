Is A Downturn Overdue? Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)?

The shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norbord Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. CIBC was of a view that OSB is Neutral in its latest report on May 07, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that OSB is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.36 while ending the day at $10.73. During the trading session, a total of 522633.0 shares were traded which represents a -56.92% decline from the average session volume which is 333060.0 shares. OSB had ended its last session trading at $11.84. OSB 52-week low price stands at $8.92 while its 52-week high price is $33.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Norbord Inc. generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Norbord Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.06% to reach $82.00/share. It started the day trading at $45.78 and traded between $42.04 and $42.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLNT’s 50-day SMA is 67.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.33. The stock has a high of $88.77 for the year while the low is $23.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.24%, as 6.93M OSB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.91% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PLNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -257,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,286,270 shares of PLNT, with a total valuation of $559,240,362. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PLNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $374,003,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by 29.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,295,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,697 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. which are valued at $289,921,315. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 341,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,336,863 shares and is now valued at $225,204,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Planet Fitness Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.