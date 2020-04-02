Is A Downturn Overdue? Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)?

The shares of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $100 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Below Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Outperform the FIVE stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $135. Craig Hallum was of a view that FIVE is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that FIVE is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $84.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $63.06 while ending the day at $63.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 3.46% incline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. FIVE had ended its last session trading at $70.38. Five Below Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 0.85. Five Below Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FIVE 52-week low price stands at $47.53 while its 52-week high price is $148.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Five Below Inc. generated 202.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.14%. Five Below Inc. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Aegis Capital also rated GNL as Initiated on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $21.50 suggesting that GNL could surge by 45.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.57% to reach $21.63/share. It started the day trading at $12.68 and traded between $11.39 and $11.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNL’s 50-day SMA is 18.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.26. The stock has a high of $21.71 for the year while the low is $8.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 3.56M FIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.75, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 695.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GNL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,235,445 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,958,754 shares of GNL, with a total valuation of $257,539,011. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,400,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by 2.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,605,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,532 shares of Global Net Lease Inc. which are valued at $66,518,080. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,588 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,860,349 shares and is now valued at $34,323,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.17% of Global Net Lease Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.