Is A Downturn Overdue? First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)?

The shares of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Hawaiian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Neutral the FHB stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Sandler O’Neill set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FHB is Buy in its latest report on May 31, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that FHB is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.88 while ending the day at $15.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -23.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. FHB had ended its last session trading at $16.53. First Hawaiian Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.81, with a beta of 1.38. FHB 52-week low price stands at $15.42 while its 52-week high price is $31.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.85%. First Hawaiian Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) is now rated as Buy. National Securities also rated NMFC as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that NMFC could surge by 57.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.35% to reach $13.96/share. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $5.86 and $5.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMFC’s 50-day SMA is 11.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.18. The stock has a high of $14.45 for the year while the low is $4.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.52%, as 1.94M FHB shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.69% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.22% of New Mountain Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.