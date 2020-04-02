Is A Downturn Overdue? Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)?

The shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 26, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 26, 2018, to Buy the CAPR stock while also putting a $8.60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on February 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CAPR is Buy in its latest report on July 06, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that CAPR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.08. During the trading session, a total of 577393.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.17% incline from the average session volume which is 608860.0 shares. CAPR had ended its last session trading at $1.20. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 CAPR 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $8.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capricor Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.83% to reach $1.48/share. It started the day trading at $0.4317 and traded between $0.3419 and $0.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.8569 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4015. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.11%, as 25.01M CAPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.16% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 2,027,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,669,897 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $8,028,889. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,393,609 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,903,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,242 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $5,437,389. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.