Expensive Market, What To Buy? Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Neutral the MGY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Credit Suisse was of a view that MGY is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that MGY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.45 while ending the day at $3.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -13.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $4.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.1702 and traded between $0.1485 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHK’s 50-day SMA is 0.3496 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0641. The stock has a high of $3.57 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 360.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.17%, as 458.36M MGY shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CHK shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 46,020,536 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 162,521,871 shares of CHK, with a total valuation of $44,693,515. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,250,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by 108.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 104,751,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,501,213 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation which are valued at $28,806,687. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,957,898 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 99,791,655 shares and is now valued at $27,442,705. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.