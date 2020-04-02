Expensive Market, What To Buy? LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

The shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $61. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. JP Morgan was of a view that LYB is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that LYB is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.51 while ending the day at $45.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.27 million shares were traded which represents a 3.27% incline from the average session volume which is 3.38 million shares. LYB had ended its last session trading at $49.63. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. currently has a market cap of $16.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 1.50. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LYB 52-week low price stands at $33.71 while its 52-week high price is $98.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V. generated 888.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.23%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has the potential to record 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.80% to reach $3.40/share. It started the day trading at $0.9499 and traded between $0.81 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.8841 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4872. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.46%, as 1.11M LYB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.82% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 709.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.15% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.05% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.