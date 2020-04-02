Expensive Market, What To Buy? KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $25 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KB Home, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the KBH stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $40. Raymond James was of a view that KBH is Strong Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Seaport Global Securities thinks that KBH is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.73% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $16.52. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -57.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. KBH had ended its last session trading at $18.10. KB Home currently has a market cap of $1.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.55. KBH 52-week low price stands at $9.82 while its 52-week high price is $40.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KB Home generated 453.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. KB Home has the potential to record 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated WSM as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that WSM could surge by 14.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.57% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.845 and traded between $37.135 and $37.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 60.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.12. The stock has a high of $77.00 for the year while the low is $26.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.69%, as 7.75M KBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.06% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more WSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -656,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,998,898 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $499,051,246. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,210,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,568,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 121,424 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $409,829,553. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,061,112 shares and is now valued at $315,762,778. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.