Expensive Market, What To Buy? Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

The shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Geron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Buy the GERN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GERN is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that GERN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.07 while ending the day at $1.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 23.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. GERN had ended its last session trading at $1.19. Geron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 GERN 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Geron Corporation generated 13.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Geron Corporation has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.14% to reach $36.56/share. It started the day trading at $18.28 and traded between $16.10 and $16.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYE’s 50-day SMA is 30.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.26. The stock has a high of $39.88 for the year while the low is $11.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.34%, as 6.56M GERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.49% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP bought more EYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP purchasing 160,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,681,773 shares of EYE, with a total valuation of $267,479,336. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $248,304,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,994,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,634 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. which are valued at $243,555,106. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,883,421 shares and is now valued at $204,860,719. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.