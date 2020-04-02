Analysts Turn Mixed On SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SM Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SM stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $2.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that SM is Overweight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Stifel thinks that SM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 5.71 million shares were traded which represents a -2.81% decline from the average session volume which is 5.55 million shares. SM had ended its last session trading at $1.22. SM Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $18.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SM Energy Company generated 10000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -750.0%. SM Energy Company has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.04% to reach $32.90/share. It started the day trading at $19.61 and traded between $18.22 and $18.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOS’s 50-day SMA is 26.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.16. The stock has a high of $55.49 for the year while the low is $12.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.68%, as 15.13M SM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.89% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.78, while the P/B ratio is 9.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Mackenzie Financial Corp. bought more GOOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 103.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Mackenzie Financial Corp. purchasing 3,053,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,011,544 shares of GOOS, with a total valuation of $165,738,268. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more GOOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,129,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares by 3.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,510,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 208,486 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. which are valued at $151,937,167. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,048,770 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,458,082 shares and is now valued at $122,909,321. Following these latest developments, around 0.72% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.