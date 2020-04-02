Analysts Turn Mixed On Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

The shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revance Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Wells Fargo was of a view that RVNC is Market Perform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that RVNC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.56 while ending the day at $12.60. During the trading session, a total of 826969.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.72% incline from the average session volume which is 993040.0 shares. RVNC had ended its last session trading at $14.80. Revance Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 RVNC 52-week low price stands at $9.88 while its 52-week high price is $27.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Revance Therapeutics Inc. generated 171.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.14%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.1837 and traded between $0.1693 and $0.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6839 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0434. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 92.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.91%, as 102.20M RVNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.48% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 5,259,614 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,499,586 shares of DNR, with a total valuation of $53,015,689. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,805,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by 7.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,295,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,774,046 shares of Denbury Resources Inc. which are valued at $19,774,241. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,823,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,203,338 shares and is now valued at $12,184,910. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Denbury Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.