Analysts Turn Mixed On PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

The shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $59 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PVH Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on November 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Evercore ISI was of a view that PVH is In-line in its latest report on November 27, 2019. Barclays thinks that PVH is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.82 while ending the day at $32.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -77.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. PVH had ended its last session trading at $37.64. PVH Corp. currently has a market cap of $2.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.96. PVH Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PVH 52-week low price stands at $28.40 while its 52-week high price is $134.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PVH Corp. generated 555.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.65%. PVH Corp. has the potential to record 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.63% to reach $28.51/share. It started the day trading at $22.20 and traded between $20.46 and $20.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQM’s 50-day SMA is 26.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.13. The stock has a high of $39.23 for the year while the low is $15.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.58%, as 3.07M PVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.78% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Global X Management Co. LLC bought more SQM shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Global X Management Co. LLC purchasing 890,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,458,187 shares of SQM, with a total valuation of $67,305,160. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SQM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,276,823 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,973,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,200 shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. which are valued at $54,031,692. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,632,427 shares and is now valued at $44,695,851. Following these latest developments, around 72.40% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.