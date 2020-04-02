Analysts Turn Mixed On Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Neutral the PING stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $21. Wells Fargo was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that PING is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.2601 while ending the day at $17.40. During the trading session, a total of 885444.0 shares were traded which represents a -33.46% decline from the average session volume which is 663440.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $20.02. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 67.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.54% to reach $39.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.26 and traded between $23.71 and $24.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OHI’s 50-day SMA is 36.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.57. The stock has a high of $45.22 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.63%, as 4.48M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 298,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,136,446 shares of OHI, with a total valuation of $1,312,203,262. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $865,077,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by 7.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,738,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 683,246 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. which are valued at $385,644,085. In the same vein, Mellon Investments Corp. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,474,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,559,256 shares and is now valued at $259,746,538. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.