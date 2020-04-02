Analysts Turn Mixed On Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delta Air Lines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 76. Wolfe Research was of a view that DAL is Peer Perform in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that DAL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.69 while ending the day at $23.87. During the trading session, a total of 55.84 million shares were traded which represents a -197.84% decline from the average session volume which is 18.75 million shares. DAL had ended its last session trading at $28.53. Delta Air Lines Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DAL 52-week low price stands at $19.10 while its 52-week high price is $63.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Delta Air Lines Inc. generated 2.88 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.53%. Delta Air Lines Inc. has the potential to record 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 23, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is now rated as Market Perform. Compass Point also rated GNW as Reiterated on May 05, 2016, with its price target of $5.25 suggesting that GNW could surge by 23.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.88 and $3.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNW’s 50-day SMA is 4.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $4.93 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.52%, as 17.91M DAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.60% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GNW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 169,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,208,493 shares of GNW, with a total valuation of $211,413,123. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,949,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its Genworth Financial Inc. shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,663,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,077,005 shares of Genworth Financial Inc. which are valued at $72,787,338. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Genworth Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 423,888 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,399,183 shares and is now valued at $71,756,814. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Genworth Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.