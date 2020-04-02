Analysts Turn Mixed On Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

The shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimera Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the CIM stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIM is Outperform in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CIM is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.67 while ending the day at $7.93. During the trading session, a total of 5.07 million shares were traded which represents a -80.55% decline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. CIM had ended its last session trading at $9.10. CIM 52-week low price stands at $6.42 while its 52-week high price is $22.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.94%. Chimera Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. Dougherty & Company also rated RCM as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that RCM could surge by 47.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.48% to reach $15.90/share. It started the day trading at $8.91 and traded between $8.29 and $8.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCM’s 50-day SMA is 11.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.74. The stock has a high of $13.99 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.09%, as 7.44M CIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.89% of R1 RCM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 145,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,699,024 shares of RCM, with a total valuation of $82,264,015. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,290,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,677,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,153 shares of R1 RCM Inc. which are valued at $57,438,877. In the same vein, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,652,500 shares and is now valued at $57,132,700. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of R1 RCM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.