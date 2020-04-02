Analysts Turn Mixed On Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

The shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the ARLO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ARLO is Underperform in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ARLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.04 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -26.24% decline from the average session volume which is 986070.0 shares. ARLO had ended its last session trading at $2.43. Arlo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ARLO 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arlo Technologies Inc. generated 236.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 311.54%. Arlo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $57.60/share. It started the day trading at $32.06 and traded between $30.00 and $30.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDK’s 50-day SMA is 45.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.91. The stock has a high of $63.90 for the year while the low is $29.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.74%, as 2.13M ARLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of CDK Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 909.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -11,979 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,493,870 shares of CDK, with a total valuation of $528,947,897. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $528,437,075 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CDK Global Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,330,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 149,202 shares of CDK Global Inc. which are valued at $291,310,282. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its CDK Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,389 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,127,136 shares and is now valued at $235,950,799. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CDK Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.