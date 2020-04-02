Analysts Turn Mixed On Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)

The shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on August 01, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.25. Maxim Group was of a view that AI is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that AI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $1.93. During the trading session, a total of 765099.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.28% decline from the average session volume which is 596410.0 shares. AI had ended its last session trading at $2.19. AI 52-week low price stands at $1.40 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.39% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.32 and traded between $2.52 and $3.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIMI’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.95. The stock has a high of $12.00 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 191657.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.78%, as 237,234 AI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.91% of BOQI International Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 911.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 175.08% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more BIMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, DWS Investment GmbH decreased its BOQI International Medical Inc. shares by 5.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -173 shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. which are valued at $11,278. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BOQI International Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,272 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,272 shares and is now valued at $9,247. Following these latest developments, around 77.94% of BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.