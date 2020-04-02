Analysts Turn Mixed On Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antares Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 23, 2017, to Buy the ATRS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 28, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ATRS is Overweight in its latest report on May 18, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that ATRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.06 while ending the day at $2.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -5.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. ATRS had ended its last session trading at $2.36. Antares Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ATRS 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Antares Pharma Inc. generated 23.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Antares Pharma Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.17% to reach $2.84/share. It started the day trading at $0.5345 and traded between $0.41 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 1.9385 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9399. The stock has a high of $8.52 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 78.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.04%, as 82.81M ATRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.33% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -91.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $129,556,139. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,292,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $59,000,735. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $58,048,036. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.