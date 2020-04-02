Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI), NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

The shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YETI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Buy the YETI stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $37. Citigroup was of a view that YETI is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Goldman thinks that YETI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.56 while ending the day at $18.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 24.81% incline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. YETI had ended its last session trading at $19.52. YETI Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 YETI 52-week low price stands at $15.28 while its 52-week high price is $38.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YETI Holdings Inc. generated 72.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.36%. YETI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. BMO Capital Markets also rated NEE as Initiated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $290 suggesting that NEE could surge by 14.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $240.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.31% to reach $256.31/share. It started the day trading at $231.99 and traded between $213.04 and $218.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEE’s 50-day SMA is 252.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 232.30. The stock has a high of $283.35 for the year while the low is $174.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 6.79M YETI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.48, while the P/B ratio is 2.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 563,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,340,288 shares of NEE, with a total valuation of $11,207,451,195. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,852,833,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,719,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,194,658 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. which are valued at $6,753,603,127. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,342,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,148,849 shares and is now valued at $6,103,863,073. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of NextEra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.