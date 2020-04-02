Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the WLTW stock while also putting a $193 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $222. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 216. Citigroup was of a view that WLTW is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that WLTW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $154.26 while ending the day at $156.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -6.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. WLTW had ended its last session trading at $169.85. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company currently has a market cap of $20.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WLTW 52-week low price stands at $143.34 while its 52-week high price is $220.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has the potential to record 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.24% to reach $12.55/share. It started the day trading at $7.59 and traded between $7.065 and $7.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MWA’s 50-day SMA is 10.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.81. The stock has a high of $12.71 for the year while the low is $6.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.32%, as 3.22M WLTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MWA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -32,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,114,404 shares of MWA, with a total valuation of $154,552,724. Impax Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more MWA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,165,942 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,974,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 136,174 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. which are valued at $109,216,756. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,140,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,274,730 shares and is now valued at $101,558,294. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.