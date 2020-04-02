Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

The shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. CapitalOne was of a view that WLL is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Cowen thinks that WLL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -40.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -44.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.33 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 35.39 million shares were traded which represents a -194.63% decline from the average session volume which is 12.01 million shares. WLL had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Whiting Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WLL 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $30.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whiting Petroleum Corporation generated 8.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.81% to reach $6.17/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.75 and $1.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EIGI’s 50-day SMA is 3.5602 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.2786. The stock has a high of $7.47 for the year while the low is $1.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.36%, as 2.33M WLL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 756.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,378,521 shares of EIGI, with a total valuation of $57,361,883. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more EIGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,358,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,304,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. which are valued at $42,167,482. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 293,895 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,242,345 shares and is now valued at $27,013,947. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.