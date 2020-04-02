Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $19 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunoco LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SUN is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. UBS thinks that SUN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.10 while ending the day at $14.35. During the trading session, a total of 611797.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.09% incline from the average session volume which is 672970.0 shares. SUN had ended its last session trading at $15.64. Sunoco LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SUN 52-week low price stands at $10.46 while its 52-week high price is $34.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunoco LP generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.67%. Sunoco LP has the potential to record 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated LW as Resumed on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LW could surge by 31.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.68% to reach $74.67/share. It started the day trading at $52.46 and traded between $48.12 and $51.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 79.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.23. The stock has a high of $96.32 for the year while the low is $39.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.90%, as 4.07M SUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.85, while the P/B ratio is 36.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,319,489 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $1,418,000,399. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $951,184,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,925,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,398 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $949,296,710. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 201,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,759,808 shares and is now valued at $587,359,717. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.