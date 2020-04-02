Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noodles & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on February 22, 2019, to Buy the NDLS stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that NDLS is Buy in its latest report on October 16, 2018. Wedbush thinks that NDLS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.6006 while ending the day at $3.66. During the trading session, a total of 710840.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.8% decline from the average session volume which is 484210.0 shares. NDLS had ended its last session trading at $4.71. Noodles & Company currently has a market cap of $173.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 101.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.52, with a beta of 0.57. Noodles & Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NDLS 52-week low price stands at $3.37 while its 52-week high price is $9.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noodles & Company generated 10.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Noodles & Company has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Deutsche Bank also rated FL as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that FL could surge by 48.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.62% to reach $38.88/share. It started the day trading at $21.07 and traded between $19.84 and $20.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FL’s 50-day SMA is 32.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.88. The stock has a high of $65.04 for the year while the low is $17.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.37%, as 10.45M NDLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.03% of Foot Locker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -182,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,814,054 shares of FL, with a total valuation of $355,759,458. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,699,614 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,085,607 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,860 shares of Foot Locker Inc. which are valued at $184,353,254. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 436,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,033,614 shares and is now valued at $146,218,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Foot Locker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.