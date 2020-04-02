Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Hold in its latest report on May 04, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.33 while ending the day at $3.41. During the trading session, a total of 3.06 million shares were traded which represents a -118.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $4.25. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $2.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.62%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Maxim Group also rated PSTG as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PSTG could surge by 42.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.54% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $12.02 and traded between $11.21 and $11.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTG’s 50-day SMA is 15.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.47. The stock has a high of $23.53 for the year while the low is $7.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.12%, as 16.82M NMRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.15% of Pure Storage Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PSTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,541,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,627,231 shares of PSTG, with a total valuation of $330,031,545. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,880,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by 14.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,821,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,214,375 shares of Pure Storage Inc. which are valued at $271,955,922. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,460,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,613,360 shares and is now valued at $253,519,874. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Pure Storage Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.