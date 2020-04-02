Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinross Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that KGC is Underperform in its latest report on December 19, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that KGC is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.45.

The shares of the company added by 11.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 20.81 million shares were traded which represents a -0.85% decline from the average session volume which is 20.63 million shares. KGC had ended its last session trading at $3.98. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.84, with a beta of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KGC 52-week low price stands at $2.72 while its 52-week high price is $6.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinross Gold Corporation generated 590.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.15%. Kinross Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $203. BMO Capital Markets also rated ESS as Downgrade on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $295 suggesting that ESS could surge by 35.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $220.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.04% to reach $309.58/share. It started the day trading at $207.03 and traded between $190.9006 and $200.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESS’s 50-day SMA is 281.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 304.54. The stock has a high of $334.17 for the year while the low is $175.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.37%, as 1.20M KGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.07, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 581.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ESS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,815,091 shares of ESS, with a total valuation of $3,064,564,186. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ESS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,463,903,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Essex Property Trust Inc. shares by 8.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,046,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -442,204 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $1,430,000,892. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Essex Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 587,785 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,458,681 shares and is now valued at $1,263,411,848. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Essex Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.