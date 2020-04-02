Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

The shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Health Catalyst Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Overweight the HCAT stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SunTrust was of a view that HCAT is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that HCAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.32.

The shares of the company added by 4.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.62 while ending the day at $27.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -121.77% decline from the average session volume which is 470830.0 shares. HCAT had ended its last session trading at $26.15. Health Catalyst Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 HCAT 52-week low price stands at $17.48 while its 52-week high price is $49.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Health Catalyst Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. JP Morgan also rated GDEN as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GDEN could surge by 72.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.23% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.48 and traded between $5.57 and $6.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDEN’s 50-day SMA is 14.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.08. The stock has a high of $21.67 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 412433.34 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.63%, as 530,513 HCAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 214.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,449,713 shares of GDEN, with a total valuation of $39,881,328. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GDEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,982,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Golden Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,184,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,670 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $19,279,378. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Golden Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.