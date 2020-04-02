Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

The shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cosan Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CZZ is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CZZ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $89.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.12 while ending the day at $11.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -22.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. CZZ had ended its last session trading at $12.30. Cosan Limited currently has a market cap of $2.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.44. Cosan Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CZZ 52-week low price stands at $8.56 while its 52-week high price is $23.70.

The Cosan Limited generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Cosan Limited has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated HDS as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HDS could surge by 29.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.60% to reach $36.69/share. It started the day trading at $27.58 and traded between $25.325 and $25.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDS’s 50-day SMA is 36.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.76. The stock has a high of $47.13 for the year while the low is $21.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.15%, as 2.86M CZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.54, while the P/B ratio is 3.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,102,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,462,531 shares of HDS, with a total valuation of $854,025,429. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,959,883 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fiduciary Management, Inc. decreased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,745,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,060 shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. which are valued at $370,523,834. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,287,732 shares and is now valued at $277,079,571. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.