Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

The shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the ARWR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $32. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ARWR is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ARWR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.19 while ending the day at $26.52. During the trading session, a total of 991038.0 shares were traded which represents a 45.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. ARWR had ended its last session trading at $28.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.72, with a beta of 1.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 ARWR 52-week low price stands at $17.30 while its 52-week high price is $73.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 461.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.96% to reach $22.20/share. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $10.13 and $10.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XENE’s 50-day SMA is 13.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.29. The stock has a high of $18.45 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 455428.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.83%, as 591,283 ARWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 309.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Avoro Capital Advisor LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,400,000 shares of XENE, with a total valuation of $34,608,000. BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more XENE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,105,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 48.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 625,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $27,758,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.