American Express Company (NYSE:AXP): Spotting A Buy Candidate

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.08% on 04/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $77.00 before closing at $77.84. Intraday shares traded counted 8.29 million, which was -38.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.01M. AXP’s previous close was $85.61 while the outstanding shares total 847.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.74, and a growth ratio of 1.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.46, with weekly volatility at 7.31% and ATR at 9.13. The AXP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $67.00 and a $138.13 high.

Investors have identified the tech company American Express Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Express Company (AXP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AXP were able to record 11.99 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.36 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.63 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Express Company (AXP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Express Company recorded a total of 3.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 801.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.28 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 847.19M with the revenue now reading 2.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXP attractive?

In related news, Director, Pike Lynn Ann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 132.87, for a total value of 132,870. As the purchase deal closes, the CRO and Pres., GRBC, Joabar Raymond now sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 599,406. Also, Director, Leonsis Theodore sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 132.61 per share, with a total market value of 1,004,521. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Legal Officer, Seeger Laureen now holds 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,762,167. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Express Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.83.