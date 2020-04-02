2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

The shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of US Foods Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Hold the USFD stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on November 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Buckingham Research was of a view that USFD is Neutral in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Jefferies thinks that USFD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.22 while ending the day at $15.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.24 million shares were traded which represents a -39.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. USFD had ended its last session trading at $17.71. US Foods Holding Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 USFD 52-week low price stands at $8.32 while its 52-week high price is $43.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The US Foods Holding Corp. generated 90.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.94%. US Foods Holding Corp. has the potential to record 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.68% to reach $52.50/share. It started the day trading at $29.29 and traded between $28.09 and $28.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TFC’s 50-day SMA is 44.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.18. The stock has a high of $56.92 for the year while the low is $24.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.24%, as 15.06M USFD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.12% of Truist Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 380,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 105,588,059 shares of TFC, with a total valuation of $4,871,833,042. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,895,722,776 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Truist Financial Corporation shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 59,059,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,246,965 shares of Truist Financial Corporation which are valued at $2,725,002,100. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Truist Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 833,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,330,124 shares and is now valued at $1,537,851,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Truist Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.