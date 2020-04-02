2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

The shares of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perficient Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Buy the PRFT stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Nomura was of a view that PRFT is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Jefferies thinks that PRFT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.85 while ending the day at $23.92. During the trading session, a total of 661096.0 shares were traded which represents a -41.49% decline from the average session volume which is 467250.0 shares. PRFT had ended its last session trading at $27.09. Perficient Inc. currently has a market cap of $862.56 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.73, with a beta of 1.25. Perficient Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PRFT 52-week low price stands at $18.88 while its 52-week high price is $53.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perficient Inc. generated 70.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.82%. Perficient Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Rodman & Renshaw also rated NURO as Initiated on June 28, 2016, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that NURO could surge by 69.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 33.78% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.07 and traded between $1.21 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NURO’s 50-day SMA is 2.3234 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4240. The stock has a high of $11.10 for the year while the low is $0.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 115488.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.42%, as 79,202 PRFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 141.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC sold more NURO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -31.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC selling -29,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,880 shares of NURO, with a total valuation of $154,590. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more NURO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. increased its NeuroMetrix Inc. shares by 8.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,800 shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. which are valued at $53,543. In the same vein, First Allied Advisory Services, I… increased its NeuroMetrix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,000 shares and is now valued at $31,460. Following these latest developments, around 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.