Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

The shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bank of Nova Scotia, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 76. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BNS is Buy in its latest report on September 24, 2019. CIBC thinks that BNS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.60.

The shares of the company added by 4.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $38.51 while ending the day at $40.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -37.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. BNS had ended its last session trading at $38.73. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a market cap of $52.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.77, with a beta of 1.11. BNS 52-week low price stands at $31.94 while its 52-week high price is $58.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.25%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $315. Barclays also rated MKTX as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $350 suggesting that MKTX could surge by 5.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $351.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.34% to reach $351.50/share. It started the day trading at $349.595 and traded between $328.03 and $332.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MKTX’s 50-day SMA is 342.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 356.07. The stock has a high of $421.45 for the year while the low is $241.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.65%, as 1.03M BNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.60, while the P/B ratio is 16.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 330.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MKTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 30,872 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,927,746 shares of MKTX, with a total valuation of $1,273,885,860. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more MKTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $979,997,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares by 3.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,389,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,534 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. which are valued at $774,867,506. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 286,615 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,783,052 shares and is now valued at $578,297,255. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.