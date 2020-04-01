Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

The shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teck Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TECK is Underperform in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that TECK is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.99.

The shares of the company added by 9.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.78 while ending the day at $7.56. During the trading session, a total of 5.72 million shares were traded which represents a 0.68% incline from the average session volume which is 5.76 million shares. TECK had ended its last session trading at $6.91. Teck Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TECK 52-week low price stands at $5.60 while its 52-week high price is $25.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Teck Resources Limited generated 773.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -138.71%. Teck Resources Limited has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.06% to reach $30.70/share. It started the day trading at $22.66 and traded between $22.09 and $22.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMC’s 50-day SMA is 24.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.20. The stock has a high of $29.44 for the year while the low is $19.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.00%, as 2.03M TECK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 874.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The American Century Investment Manag… sold more HMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The American Century Investment Manag… selling -393,718 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,960,986 shares of HMC, with a total valuation of $152,958,901. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more HMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,319,239 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares by 8.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,151,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 245,000 shares of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. which are valued at $80,875,188. In the same vein, Equity Investment Corp. increased its Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,902 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,212,565 shares and is now valued at $56,774,418. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.