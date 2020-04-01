Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

The shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Service Corporation International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2016, to Buy the SCI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2016. Credit Suisse was of a view that SCI is Neutral in its latest report on March 16, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that SCI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $38.33 while ending the day at $39.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -116.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. SCI had ended its last session trading at $40.87. Service Corporation International currently has a market cap of $7.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 0.97. Service Corporation International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SCI 52-week low price stands at $34.45 while its 52-week high price is $52.89.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.54% to reach $14.88/share. It started the day trading at $11.67 and traded between $11.13 and $11.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EURN’s 50-day SMA is 9.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.89. The stock has a high of $13.21 for the year while the low is $7.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.32%, as 1.59M SCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Euronav NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold more EURN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling -200,844 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,577,171 shares of EURN, with a total valuation of $70,695,005. Marshall Wace LLP meanwhile bought more EURN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,812,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Euronav NV shares by 8.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,863,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,778 shares of Euronav NV which are valued at $45,371,883. In the same vein, Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI… increased its Euronav NV shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,352,070 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,638,390 shares and is now valued at $43,276,179.