Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU), ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

The shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Fuels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on September 22, 2016, to Buy the UUUU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.49.

The shares of the company added by 10.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.06 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -15.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. UUUU had ended its last session trading at $1.07. UUUU 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Fuels Inc. generated 12.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Energy Fuels Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Barclays also rated MAN as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $112 suggesting that MAN could surge by 30.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.97% to reach $76.20/share. It started the day trading at $56.15 and traded between $52.83 and $52.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAN’s 50-day SMA is 79.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.73. The stock has a high of $100.99 for the year while the low is $49.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.61%, as 1.64M UUUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 626.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -71,688 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,453,072 shares of MAN, with a total valuation of $414,106,288. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $404,611,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its ManpowerGroup Inc. shares by 3.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,825,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 88,909 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. which are valued at $214,573,102. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ManpowerGroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,760,182 shares and is now valued at $209,608,221. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of ManpowerGroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.