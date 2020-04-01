Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Devon Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that DVN is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that DVN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.87.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.68 while ending the day at $6.91. During the trading session, a total of 14.58 million shares were traded which represents a -53.36% decline from the average session volume which is 9.51 million shares. DVN had ended its last session trading at $6.35. Devon Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DVN 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $35.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Devon Energy Corporation generated 1.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Devon Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.10% to reach $33.13/share. It started the day trading at $16.27 and traded between $14.82 and $15.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWW’s 50-day SMA is 26.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.46. The stock has a high of $37.58 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.15%, as 4.35M DVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.30% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WWW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,826,043 shares of WWW, with a total valuation of $310,906,670. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WWW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,304,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by 17.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,475,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -748,031 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. which are valued at $91,363,008. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 462,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,166,426 shares and is now valued at $83,245,340. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.