Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

The shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barrick Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Outperform the GOLD stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GOLD is Outperform in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Raymond James thinks that GOLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.27 while ending the day at $18.32. During the trading session, a total of 19.22 million shares were traded which represents a -0.18% decline from the average session volume which is 19.19 million shares. GOLD had ended its last session trading at $19.29. Barrick Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $33.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of -0.27. Barrick Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 GOLD 52-week low price stands at $11.65 while its 52-week high price is $22.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Barrick Gold Corporation generated 3.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.29%. Barrick Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.18% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.96 and traded between $1.50 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTV's 50-day SMA is 1.8977 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.1196. The stock has a high of $22.89 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29288.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.70%, as 24,397 shares were shorted. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 369.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more PSTV shares, increasing its portfolio by 106.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 120,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 234,124 shares of PSTV, with a total valuation of $435,471. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PSTV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $225,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares by 146.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 85,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 50,903 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $159,279. In the same vein, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp…. increased its Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 28,762 shares and is now valued at $53,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.92% of Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.