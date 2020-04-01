Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

The shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BSBR is Hold in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that BSBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.02 while ending the day at $5.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 21.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. BSBR had ended its last session trading at $5.41. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. currently has a market cap of $21.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.16. BSBR 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $12.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $92. Evercore ISI also rated LEA as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that LEA could surge by 37.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.24% to reach $130.47/share. It started the day trading at $91.42 and traded between $80.78 and $81.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEA’s 50-day SMA is 109.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.14. The stock has a high of $159.14 for the year while the low is $63.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.98%, as 1.70M BSBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Lear Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 753.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,859 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,741,125 shares of LEA, with a total valuation of $638,413,100.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lear Corporation shares by 93.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,774,822 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,304,471 shares of Lear Corporation which are valued at $530,960,206. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Lear Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 361,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,553,308 shares and is now valued at $506,327,850. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Lear Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.