Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.50% on 03/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.21 before closing at $0.22. Intraday shares traded counted 11.12 million, which was -335.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.55M. SCON’s previous close was $0.20 while the outstanding shares total 16.09M. The firm has a beta of 0.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.14, with weekly volatility at 27.55% and ATR at 0.05. The SCON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.12 and a $1.86 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Superconductor Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCON, the company has in raw cash 713000.0 on their books with 148000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.4 million million total, with 967000.0 as their total liabilities.

SCON were able to record -8.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 847000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 459000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 16.09M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCON attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.03%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Superconductor Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.