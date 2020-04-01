Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Twitter Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Positive the TWTR stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that TWTR is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Bernstein thinks that TWTR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 27 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.40 while ending the day at $24.56. During the trading session, a total of 24.91 million shares were traded which represents a -18.41% decline from the average session volume which is 21.04 million shares. TWTR had ended its last session trading at $25.59. Twitter Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.20 TWTR 52-week low price stands at $20.00 while its 52-week high price is $45.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Twitter Inc. generated 1.8 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Twitter Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. BMO Capital Markets also rated ES as Initiated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that ES could surge by 14.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.50% to reach $91.63/share. It started the day trading at $82.74 and traded between $78.04 and $78.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ES’s 50-day SMA is 88.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.07. The stock has a high of $99.42 for the year while the low is $60.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.53%, as 8.87M TWTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Eversource Energy shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ES shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 636,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,297,460 shares of ES, with a total valuation of $3,570,578,392. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,833,026,096 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Eversource Energy shares by 5.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,208,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 893,951 shares of Eversource Energy which are valued at $1,574,272,758. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased its Eversource Energy shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,882,982 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,049,012 shares and is now valued at $1,387,597,578. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Eversource Energy stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.