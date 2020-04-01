Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

The shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chemours Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CC is Sector Perform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Argus thinks that CC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.615 while ending the day at $8.87. During the trading session, a total of 6.23 million shares were traded which represents a -74.0% decline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. CC had ended its last session trading at $9.69. The Chemours Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CC 52-week low price stands at $8.01 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Chemours Company generated 943.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. The Chemours Company has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $8.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.27% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.71 and traded between $7.81 and $8.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRT’s 50-day SMA is 10.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.53. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.28%, as 5.15M CC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.49% of Vertiv Holdings Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 169.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.36% over the last six months.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. meanwhile bought more VRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,180,921 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Vertiv Holdings Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.